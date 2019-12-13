Eagles' Doug Pederson Says Kamu Grugier-Hill Hiding Concussion a 'Selfish Act'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was none too pleased by linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding a concussion from the team, calling it a "selfish act."

"In a sense, it's a little bit of a selfish act to take it upon yourself and make that decision when he could have gotten checked out and, by the way, probably would have been cleared to go back in the game at that point," Pederson said Friday, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. "I'm disappointed."

Grugier-Hill revealed Thursday that he suffered the head injury on the first play of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins, though he told the medical staff he had hurt his shoulder.

"I just basically lied to them," Grugier-Hill said, per NBC Sports' Dan Zangaro. "I thought it would just go away. Just didn't really say anything about it. It got to the point where I really couldn't lie to them anymore."

Grugier-Hill did not inform the team of the true nature of the injury until Dec. 5. The 25-year-old linebacker was subsequently placed in the concussion protocol and wound up missing Monday's 23-17 victory over the New York Giants.

He has since cleared concussion protocol and has been a full participant in practice this week.

Pederson, per McManus, has not determined whether he will discipline Grugier-Hill. He was, however, adamant that players are upfront about their injuries:

"We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the player himself and the well-being of the player. And so from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, is very disappointing for me as a head coach after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players.

"It's not a reflection on the team or anything like that, it's just one guy who made a bad decision, a bad choice. I take football aside. I say, hey, this is a well-being issue. Had he maybe gotten hit again in that game, who knows what could have happened."

Grugier-Hill, in his second year as a team captain, has recorded 23 tackles in nine games this season.

Philadelphia will travel to the nation's capital for an NFC East battle against Washington on Sunday. The Eagles (6-7) are tied atop the division with the Dallas Cowboys (6-7).