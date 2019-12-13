Army-Navy Game 2019: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info and Predictions

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

A year ago, the Navy Midshipmen stumbled into Lincoln Financial Field for the Army-Navy Game as a three-win team.

On Saturday, Navy enters as a double-digit favorite off a nine-win campaign in which its only losses came to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Memphis Tigers.

The Army Black Knights have gone through a much different season, as they own two wins since the start of October, but those victories occurred in last three games.

Army owns a three-game winning streak in the rivalry, which will be played for the 120th time, but the last time Navy won, it was a ranked team, just like it is this season.

Army-Navy Game Information

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Navy (-10.5); Over/Under: 40.5

Ticket Info: Available tickets can be found on StubHub.

Prediction

Navy 24, Army 16

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The last five meetings between the service academies have been low-scoring affairs decided by one possession.

Army's combined margin of victory during its three-game winning streak is 12 points.

In Navy's last two triumphs, it downed the Black Knights by a combined 11 points.

Thanks to their option-based offenses, the rivals rank first and second in the FBS in rushing offense, and a majority of the plays Saturday will be ground-based.

Nine-win Navy leads the FBS with 3,969 rushing yards and 48 ground scores, while Army is second in both categories with 3,740 rushing yards and 44 trips to the end zone.

The Midshipmen are led by quarterback Malcolm Perry, who has 1,500 rushing yards and 1,027 passing yards.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo praised the senior for being one of the main reasons for his program's turnaround, per Capital Gazette's Bill Wagner.

"What I've been most impressed is the way Malcolm has led our team—with quiet confidence and tremendous work ethic," Niumatalolo said. "When the best player on the team never lets up, it forces everyone else to practice and play at a higher level."

While Perry is trying to end his side's losing streak, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is looking to give Army its first four-game winning streak in the rivalry since 1992-1996.

Hopkins and the Army seniors can go out as the most successful class in program history with a victory, which is weighing on their minds ahead of Saturday, as linebacker Cole Christiansen told CBS Baltimore.

"We've accomplished something that most Army teams haven't done," Christiansen said. "The chance to become the winningest class in Army football history, I think we've played a pretty integral part in turning this ship around."

Although Army carries more winning experience, Navy holds the more explosive running tandem in Perry and Jamale Carothers. The quarterback-full back duo has 32 combined touchdowns.

Navy's defense owns five more sacks than its biggest rival, while both have nine forced fumbles, a statistic that comes into play more Saturday due to the lack of passing plays.

If aerial plays are called up, Perry is more likely to complete a long gain than Hopkins, as he possesses 457 more passing yards on four more attempts.

The Black Knights will likely keep the game close since they played better of late in dominant victories over UMass and VMI and because Navy allowed 69 points in its last two games.

Unlike most of their American Athletic Conference schedule, the Midshipmen can focus solely on one offensive aspect in preparation, instead of concerning themselves with aerial and ground threats.

Navy's top four sack totals belong to linebackers, and the group led by Jacob Springer and Diego Fagot should be able to challenge Hopkins and force a few long third-down situations.

If the Army quarterback is unable to convert a few throws, and Perry is, Navy could gain an advantage and get back to its winning ways in the rivalry.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com