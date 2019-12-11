Video: Raptors Fans Cheer as Kawhi Leonard Receives Championship Ring in Toronto

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard admitted that he expected some boos Wednesday when he made his first trip back to Toronto since he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the summer.

When it came time for his pregame introduction and his championship ring presentation, though, Raptors fans made sure to show the 2019 NBA Finals MVP plenty of love:

Not only did the fans give Leonard a warm reception, but the Raptors organization made a tribute video in his honor:

When the Raptors acquired Leonard in July 2018, they knew he might be around for only one season. And while that turned out to be the case, it was a worthwhile one-and-done campaign.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship last season, averaging 30.5 points per game on 49 percent shooting, including 37.9 percent from three-point range, in 24 postseason games. He hit what will be remembered as the most iconic shot in franchise history to win Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard chose to return home to Southern California in free agency, but Raptors fans are forever grateful of the memories he provided during his short stint in the Six.