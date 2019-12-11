Hawks' Jabari Parker Says He Has 'More Street Cred' Than Bulls Organization

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 11, 2019

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker laughs as he tells a fan that he has four fouls, not five, late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Denver. Atlanta won 125-121. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker is returning to his hometown to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, but he's confident he owns "more street cred" than the Bulls organization.

Parker commented on his loyalty to Chicago, where he grew up and then played for the Bulls in 39 games last season before they traded him to the Washington Wizards in February:

Parker averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.7 minutes with the Bulls.

       

