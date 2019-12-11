Hawks' Jabari Parker Says He Has 'More Street Cred' Than Bulls Organization

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker is returning to his hometown to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, but he's confident he owns "more street cred" than the Bulls organization.

Parker commented on his loyalty to Chicago, where he grew up and then played for the Bulls in 39 games last season before they traded him to the Washington Wizards in February:

Parker averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.7 minutes with the Bulls.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.