Zion Williamson Pelicans Rookie Card Worth over $100K Found in New York Shop

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson watches waits for the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

A Panini Prizm Black rookie card of Zion Williamson, reportedly worth over $100,000, was recently found by a customer in a pack at the Dave & Adam's Card World store in Williamsville, New York, according to Troy Licastro of WIVB.com.

"He was thrilled with his good fortune," Dave & Adam's CEO Adam Martin said. "We couldn't be happier for him."

One of the reasons the card may have such astonishing value is that Williamson has an exclusive trading card rights agreement with Panini America, enhancing the rarity of scoring his rookie card.

Williamson starred for the Duke Blue Devils in his lone collegiate season, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68 percent from the floor. He was named the Naismith Player of the Year and collected ACC Player and Rookie of the Year honors before being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

While Williamson has yet to play this season because of injury, he's expected to be the NBA's next great star given his explosive athleticism and signature, powerful dunks.

