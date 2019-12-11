Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Apologises to Translator After Criticism for Misquote

BARBARA GINDL/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised to a translator after being critical of him for misquoting Jordan Henderson ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

In the Reds' press conference ahead of the Tuesday match, Klopp took issue with a mistranslation:

Per Goal's James Westwood, the translator relayed Henderson's comment that the match "wasn't going to be easy" as a suggestion the Reds would "go easy" on Red Bull.

Klopp, who was sat between the club captain and the interpreter, responded: "It's s--t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German."

The coach added that he would "do it by myself" if the translator did not "listen."

In his post-match press conference following Liverpool's 2-0 win in Austria, Klopp sought to make amends with the interpreter:

"Before we start, I'd like to apologise for yesterday," he said. "I know that it was unfair and even more so as it happened in public.

"It was completely stupid. I didn't like the way my answer was translated, but the way I addressed it was stupid. I should have done better, and I'm sorry."

Liverpool came away with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

The victory booked the Reds' passage to the round of 16 and secured top spot in Group E ahead of Napoli—who ran out 4-0 winners over Genk—ensuring they'll face a runner-up in the first knockout round.

Liverpool are looking to win Europe's premier competition for the seventh time, having won their sixth European Cup/Champions League title last season. They also reached the final in 2018 but were beaten by Real Madrid.

Klopp's side are also eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 15 of their first 16 games.