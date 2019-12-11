Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Apologises to Translator After Criticism for Misquote

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

Liverpool's German head coach Juergen Klopp addresses a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group E football match FC Salzburg v Liverpool in Salzburg, Austria, on December 9, 2019. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
BARBARA GINDL/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised to a translator after being critical of him for misquoting Jordan Henderson ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

In the Reds' press conference ahead of the Tuesday match, Klopp took issue with a mistranslation:

Per Goal's James Westwood, the translator relayed Henderson's comment that the match "wasn't going to be easy" as a suggestion the Reds would "go easy" on Red Bull.

Klopp, who was sat between the club captain and the interpreter, responded: "It's s--t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German."

The coach added that he would "do it by myself" if the translator did not "listen."

In his post-match press conference following Liverpool's 2-0 win in Austria, Klopp sought to make amends with the interpreter:

"Before we start, I'd like to apologise for yesterday," he said. "I know that it was unfair and even more so as it happened in public.

"It was completely stupid. I didn't like the way my answer was translated, but the way I addressed it was stupid. I should have done better, and I'm sorry."

Liverpool came away with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

The victory booked the Reds' passage to the round of 16 and secured top spot in Group E ahead of Napoli—who ran out 4-0 winners over Genkensuring they'll face a runner-up in the first knockout round.

Liverpool are looking to win Europe's premier competition for the seventh time, having won their sixth European Cup/Champions League title last season. They also reached the final in 2018 but were beaten by Real Madrid.  

Klopp's side are also eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 15 of their first 16 games.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Ansu Fati: It's a Dream Come True

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ansu Fati: It's a Dream Come True

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer: 'So Many Players' Want to Join Man Utd 'Rebuild'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer: 'So Many Players' Want to Join Man Utd 'Rebuild'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    The Physics Behind Salah's Wonder Goal in Salzburg

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    The Physics Behind Salah's Wonder Goal in Salzburg

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Tired Old Trafford a Symbol of Man Utd's Faded Grandeur

    Once a jewel but now it needs an urgent upgrade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tired Old Trafford a Symbol of Man Utd's Faded Grandeur

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian