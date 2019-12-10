Carlo Ancelotti Sacked as Napoli Manager amid Arsenal, Everton Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 10: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of SSC Napoli looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Napoli confirmed on Tuesday that they have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The news came via their official Twitter account, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the decision in English:

According to reports, Ancelotti may not be out of work for long, with Matt Law of the Telegraph saying Everton will make a move for the former Chelsea coach and Arsenal also said to hold an interest in the 60-year-old.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chelsea Head into UCL Last 16

    Abraham, Azpilicueta see off Lille

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Head into UCL Last 16

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Champions League Standings

    Top two teams progress from each group

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Standings

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com

    Barca Knock Inter Out of UCL

    Ansu Fati hit late winner to crush Conte' side

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Knock Inter Out of UCL

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Reach UCL Last 16

    Salah turned it on late to crush Salzburg

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Reach UCL Last 16

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report