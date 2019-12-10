Carlo Ancelotti Sacked as Napoli Manager amid Arsenal, Everton Rumours

Carlo Ancelotti Sacked as Napoli Manager amid Arsenal, Everton RumoursDecember 10, 2019
Napoli confirmed on Tuesday that they have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The news came via their official Twitter account, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the decision in English:
Official SSC Napoli @sscnapoli
La Societa Sportiva Calcio Napoli ha deciso di revocare l’incarico di responsabile tecnico della prima squadra al signor Carlo Ancelotti. Rimangono intatti i rapporti di amicizia, stima e rispetto reciproco tra la società, il suo presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis e Carlo Ancelotti
According to reports, Ancelotti may not be out of work for long, with Matt Law of the Telegraph saying Everton will make a move for the former Chelsea coach and Arsenal also said to hold an interest in the 60-year-old.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Chelsea Head into UCL Last 16
Abraham, Azpilicueta see off Lille