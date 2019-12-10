Carlo Ancelotti Sacked as Napoli Manager amid Arsenal, Everton Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Napoli confirmed on Tuesday that they have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The news came via their official Twitter account, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the decision in English:

According to reports, Ancelotti may not be out of work for long, with Matt Law of the Telegraph saying Everton will make a move for the former Chelsea coach and Arsenal also said to hold an interest in the 60-year-old.

