Report: Kevin Gausman Agrees to 1-Year, $9 Million Contract with Giants

Kevin Gausman on Tuesday agreed to join the San Francisco Giants on a one-year, $9 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The right-handed pitcher also has performance bonuses included in the deal, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Gausman spent 2019 with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. The 28-year-old began the season with the Braves before the Reds claimed him off waivers Aug. 5.

With Atlanta, Gausman went 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA across 16 starts. He embraced a relief role in Cincinnati, appearing in 15 games but starting only one. He went 0-2 with a 4.03 ERA.

