Eagles' Backup QB Josh McCown Nearly Played as WR vs. Giants Because of Injuries

In June, Josh McCown retired from football. The Philadelphia Eagles coxed him out of retirement in August, and he nearly got the most significant playing time of the season.

At wide receiver.

No, there are not two Josh McCowns. Nor is it a different McCown. Yes, we know there are a million of them, and yes, we checked.

It was in fact the same 40-year-old quarterback we're all thinking of, who was nearly forced into action as an emergency receiver in Monday's game against the New York Giants.

"Why can't he? He's active, he's dressed," Pederson said on Sports Radio 94.1 on Tuesday. "He's actually done that in a game before— in his career he has done that. Now, it has been about 10 years ago, but he has lined up as a receiver in an actual football game."

Yes, this is another McCown fun fact. The journeyman quarterback played receiver during the 2006 season with the Detroit Lions, hauling in two passes for 15 yards against the New England Patriots.

"We were ready to roll," McCown told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "Shoot, I'd get in there and go. Obviously, as a quarterback, you know the offense. I guess it was like 12 years ago in Foxboro I had to go in and do it."

The Eagles were down to two healthy receivers after Alshon Jeffery left with a foot injury. They managed to scrape by with a bunch of two tight-end sets in the second half, leaving us wondering what could have been had McCown been forced out there.

Odds are the Eagles will add players at the position this week, and our dream of a Wentz-to-McCown connection will never happen.