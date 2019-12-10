Jerry Jones: Cowboys Haven't Met with HC Candidates amid Jason Garrett Rumors

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday his team has not met with any potential head coaching candidates despite the fact Jason Garrett's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was specifically asked about a rumor that his son, Stephen Jones, met with former University of Florida and Ohio State University head coach Urban Meyer about the Cowboys' head coaching position should Garrett not return in 2020.

The elder Jones shot down the rumor, saying, "I can confirm that it's absolutely not correct. We have not met with any coach."

Despite the Cowboys' struggles this season, they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East with a 6-7 record, and they control their own destiny with regard to the playoffs, which means it may not yet be a foregone conclusion that Garrett's days in Dallas are numbered.

Garrett is in the midst of his 10th season as head coach of the Cowboys, and he has posted an 83-66 record during his tenure. That includes three playoff appearances, all of which have come within the past five seasons.

Dallas won the NFC East with a 10-6 record last season and reached the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to the Los Angeles Rams. Because of that, Garrett and the Cowboys entered the 2019 season with massive expectations placed upon them.

While quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have all put up strong numbers and the Cowboys rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense, it hasn't translated to much team success.

Dallas has not beaten a team with a winning record this season, and it is on a three-game losing streak that has allowed the Eagles to pull even in the NFC East race.

A win over Philly in Week 16 would give the Cowboys the tiebreaker advantage and make them heavy favorites to reach the playoffs with a Week 17 game against the Washington Redskins looming, but simply making the playoffs likely won't be enough to save Garrett's job.

Anything less than an appearance in the NFC Championship Game or perhaps even the Super Bowl may lead to Garrett's dismissal. Winning even one playoff game would be a major challenge for the Cowboys since they currently stand to face the second-place finisher in the NFC West in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks would be significant favorites to beat Dallas on the road, and that result would almost certainly lead to Garrett's time with the Cowboys coming to an end.

Jones has been steadfast in his belief that a coaching change this season is not the way to turn the Cowboys' season around.

Although Jones may not be presently searching for Garrett's replacement, that process seems inevitable barring a miraculous ending to Dallas' season.