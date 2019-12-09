Giants' Eli Manning Passes Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger for 7th on NFL TD List

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Eli Manning wasted little time making history during Monday's game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning, who started for injured Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, was one touchdown pass behind Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger for seventh on the all-time list. He broke Big Ben's mark in the first half with his 363rd and 364th career touchdown passes, both of which went to Darius Slayton.

The first one came on a quick-hitter, and Slayton broke free from a tackle and did the rest himself. The second one came in the final minute of the first half on a 55-yard deep ball that sent Lincoln Financial Field into a chorus of boos.

Manning and Slayton had a clear connection in the first half, as they teamed up for another deep ball down the left sideline to set up a field goal as well.

New York is only 2-10 on the season and playing out the string with an eye on the future, but Manning's return to the lineup provided a boost heading into this divisional showdown. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time champion will forever be a franchise legend even though he lost his job to Jones earlier this year.

Manning likely won't go any higher on the all-time touchdown list considering Philip Rivers is 30 ahead of him. He also won't catch his older brother, Peyton, who holds the all-time record with 539.

Peyton won't hold that record for much longer, though, as Drew Brees (537) and Tom Brady (536) are both in pursuit.

While Roethlisberger could pass Eli's mark and reclaim his spot at No. 7 on the list next year, Monday's showing was another reminder of Manning's impressive career numbers as he moves toward potential retirement with a Hall of Fame case.

