Madison Bumgarner to Meet with Giants, Multiple Teams During MLB Winter Meetings

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are rebuilding and may not be the ideal destination for a 30-year-old pitcher, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Monday his team will meet with Madison Bumgarner at the winter meetings, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area:

"We're involved in those discussions. We're planning to meet with his representatives this week and they have other meetings scheduled, too. That's what happens when a player is a free agent, they're going to explore all their options. Guys are looking for different things, looking for maybe a particular geography, maybe a team in a specific part of their competitive cycle.

"We're one of the suitors. We're just going to put our best foot forward and see what happens, but he's earned this opportunity to be a free agent and, as we expected, there's no shortage of interest in a guy with his pedigree."

On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Bumgarner prefers to stay with the Giants, for whom he has pitched his entire career. He also noted, however, that San Francisco has "shown no inclination to keep him."

Zaidi told Pavlovic that Bumgarner's popularity in San Francisco will at least factor in to any decision-making in regards to the southpaw.

"I think [winning] has to be our primary goal, and sometimes that takes making difficult decisions, but we definitely appreciate the connection that our fans make with these players," Zaidi said. "It's very unique in baseball."

The team that signs Bumgarner will surely be looking at a significant contract. Nightengale reported the three-time World Series champion is expected to make at least $100 million with his next deal as the third-best pitcher on the market behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.

Bumgarner is a four-time All-Star and proven October competitor with World Series MVP and National League Championship Series MVP Awards on his resume.

He was still impressive last year with a 3.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 203 strikeouts in 207.2 innings.