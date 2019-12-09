Cavaliers' Kevin Love Responds to Trade Rumors: 'Nothing's Changed'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Love is used to trade rumors.

After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday the Cleveland Cavaliers "are expressing a willingness to listen to offers" for Love, the Cavs' five-time All-Star forward told ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Monday morning:

"Nothing's changed. What I mean by that is, since I got here they've been ... since I f--king got here, there's been talk of me being traded, so it's nothing different. If they decide to go that way, I've just got to know it's part of the business, or if we decide to go that way, it's part of the business.

"Truthfully, I don't know how it's going to play out, because I see both sides."

Love added: "I imagine, in a rebuild, it's easy to look at it, especially when it's down and out at this point, and say, 'Hey, we want to completely reset the deck and go young.' I understand that."

The Cavaliers are 5-17 and have lost six straight ahead of their matchup at the 16-5 Boston Celtics on Monday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Love "prefers a move to a contending team."

Love and Tristan Thompson are the only players that have remained in Cleveland since the 2015-16 team won the NBA championship. Love is also the oldest player on the roster.

The 31-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.4 minutes across 18 games after being limited to only 22 appearances in 2018-19 because of a toe injury.

Love can still provide plenty of value to a team that needs bolstering to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers of the world.