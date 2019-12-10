Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Tuesday Permutations

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Holders Liverpool could crash out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday if they lose their final qualification match at Red Bull Salzburg.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are battling for the second qualification place in Group F, with the Italians welcoming Barcelona, and the Germans hosting Slavia Prague.

Chelsea will qualify for the knockouts with a win against Lille at Stamford Bridge, and they will be joined by the winner from Ajax and Valencia's Group H encounter. The Dutch champions need just a draw to advance.

Barca and RB Leipzig are the only teams featuring on Tuesday to have guaranteed qualification.

Tuesday's Fixtures

RB Salzburg vs. Liverpool (Group E), 5:55 p.m GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Genk (Group E), 5:55 p.m GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague (Group F), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona (Group F), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg (Group G), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. RB Leipzig (Group G), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Valencia (Group H), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Lille (Group H), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), TNT (USA), TUDN (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds (via Caesars)

Salzburg 53-20, Liverpool 87-100, draw 31-10

Napoli 17-100, Genk 33-2, draw 33-5

Dortmund 13-50, Prague 11-1, draw 24-5

Inter 53-100, Barca 22-5, draw 15-4

Benfica 11-10, Zenit 49-20, draw 5-2

Lyon 7-5, Leipzig 37-20, draw 51-20

Ajax 8-5, Valencia 37-10, draw 69-20



Chelsea 19-100, Lille 16-1, draw 29-5

Standings (Goal Difference and Points)

Group E



1. Liverpool: 3, 10

2. Napoli: 3, 9

3. Red Bull Salzburg: 5, 7

4. Genk: -11, 1

Group F

1. Barca: 4, 11

2. Inter: 2, 7

3. Dortmund: -1, 7

4. Slavia Prague: -5, 2

Group G

1. RB Leipzig: 2, 10

2. Zenit St. Petersburg: 1, 7

3. Lyon: 1, 7

4. Benfica: -4, 4

Group H

1. Ajax: +7, 10

2. Valencia: 1, 8

3. Chelsea: 1, 8

4. Lille: -9, 1

Jon Super/Associated Press

The final qualification places will be decided alongside finding out which teams will drop into the UEFA Europa League after the group stages.

All eyes will be on Salzburg's bid to dispose of Liverpool, with the reigning champions flirting with a shock elimination in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp's side need a point to secure progression, but a defeat could see their title defence prematurely end, unless Napoli lose at home to Genk.

Liverpool can still qualify with a defeat, provided it is by a one-goal margin of a 5-4 scoreline or higher. Anything less and they will drop into the Europa League, provided Carlo Ancelotti's charges at least draw their tie.

The Italians are overwhelming favourites to win their match after Genk earned only one point from their five games.

Salzburg are Liverpool's equivalent in the Austrian Bundesliga, and the domestic champions are undefeated at the top of the table.



According to BBC Sport, Klopp said the Premier League leaders understand what's at stake:

"Everybody knows it's a final and we're prepared for that - Salzburg has to win against us.

"We are not a typical Champions League winner, we're still ambitious like crazy, we will go for everything and run for our lives.

"It's not that I expect us to go through, I expect us to play the best game we can play."

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Barca have arrived in Milan without Lionel Messi in their squad, and the Spanish champions will likely rotate their team after winning the group to reach the knockouts for a 13th consecutive season.

This is good news for Inter, who are tied on points with BVB, and the Italians need a win to book their spot in the next phase.

Defeat for Antonio Conte's men would open the door for Dortmund, who would need just a point to grab second place in the group.

The top three in Group H are separated by just two points heading into the final match, with Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia fighting for position.

Frank Lampard's young team would have qualified with a win against Valencia in their last match, but a 2-2 draw has forced a dramatic conclusion.

However, Lille have had an awful campaign, and they stand in the Blues' way in the next round.

Ajax need just a point to progress against Valencia, but the Spaniards know only a victory in the Netherlands will provide them the certainty of staying in the competition.