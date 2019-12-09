Rockets Rumors: 'Slim' Chance Mike D'Antoni Returns as HC After This Season

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets remain one of the top teams in the NBA at 15-7 entering Monday, but head coach Mike D'Antoni still reportedly has a "slim" chance to keep his job beyond 2019-20 without a championship.

"A source with direct knowledge of these dynamics expressed serious skepticism that D'Antoni would return after this season," Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic reported.

