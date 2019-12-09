Rockets Rumors: 'Slim' Chance Mike D'Antoni Returns as HC After This Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. San Antonio won 135-133 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets remain one of the top teams in the NBA at 15-7 entering Monday, but head coach Mike D'Antoni still reportedly has a "slim" chance to keep his job beyond 2019-20 without a championship. 

"A source with direct knowledge of these dynamics expressed serious skepticism that D'Antoni would return after this season," Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic reported.  

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

