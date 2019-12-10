The Biggest Bombshells in MLB Winter Meetings History

0 of 7

The annual MLB winter meetings are underway as the baseball world converges on San Diego for the yearly flurry of free-agency and trade activity.

While numerous notable moves have been made during previous winter meetings, we're going to focus on the bombshells that no one saw coming.

What do we mean by a bombshell?

Jon Lester's choice of the Chicago Cubs over the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in 2014 is one of the most impactful moves in winter meetings history. However, it was far from a bombshell. The Cubs were always viewed as one of the front-runners to sign him, so no one was left mouth agape when the news broke.

Likewise, the blockbuster trades that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox and Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees were landscape-altering deals, but they didn't come out of nowhere.

On the other hand, no one expected the Los Angeles Dodgers to cut baseball's first $100 million check for Kevin Brown during the 1998 meetings or the Arizona Diamondbacks to trade No. 1 overall pick Dansby Swanson just months after drafting him.

Now that we've clarified what is meant by bombshell, let's get to it.