Giants Rumors: Eli Manning to Start More Games with Injured Daniel Jones Out

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Eli Manning may finish the 2019 season as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported rookie Daniel Jones will miss two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain, which puts Manning in line for at least one more start following Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning, who was benched after starting the first two games of the season, is likely in his final days in a Giants uniform. He's slated to be an unrestricted free agent, and the overwhelming odds point to a retirement or Manning seeking a starting job elsewhere.

"You never want to try to make decisions about your future while you're still living in the present and don't know the circumstances of what could happen," Manning told reporters. "I'll analyze everything else after the season."

Jones will continue as the starter once healthy, so this is all merely a matter of how his body reacts over the next few weeks. The Duke product has thrown for 2,374 yards and 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during an up-and-down campaign. He's had occasional flashes of brilliance mixed with befuddling outings, a familiar inconsistency for Giants fans who have watched Manning under center for a decade-and-a-half.

Manning remains skilled enough to have an NFL starting job, though he'd likely rank as one of the half-dozen worst starters in the league in the most optimistic projection. These next few weeks will serve as an audition for potential suitors and potentially give Manning the information he needs to decide if he wants to continue playing.

Manning couldn't possibly have walked into a better stretch of the Giants' schedule. They finish their regular season with two games against a struggling Eagles defense, a home game against the 3-10 Dolphins and a trip to 3-10 Washington.

If Manning has anything left in the tank, we'll see it down the stretch. If he scuffles against weak competition, it may become obvious his time is up.