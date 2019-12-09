Ranking the Desirability of Boston Red Sox Trade Chips

0 of 7

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox don't necessarily have to trade any of their core stars. But since their main offseason objective more or less demands it, the idea must be taken seriously.

According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, the Red Sox want to get under the $208 million luxury-tax threshold for 2020. Based on their current projection, that will require shedding at least $21 million in average annual value from their payroll for next season.

It's little wonder that nearly all of the Red Sox's most expensive players have been mentioned as possible trade chips. Specifically, they might save money and recoup talent by moving Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Chris Sale, David Price or Nathan Eovaldi.

Let's set aside which, if any, of these guys should be moved and instead size up how desirable each is to potential trading partners based on their ability, health, age and contract status.