Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Panthers Open to Deal 'For a Significant Return'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Cam Newton era could be coming to a close for the Carolina Panthers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "The expectation is that the Panthers will attempt to trade Newton this offseason provided they can get a large deal to make it worth their while. In what could be the most active quarterback market in years, Newton—if healthy—could be the centerpiece."

