Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Panthers Open to Deal 'For a Significant Return'

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del jueves 12 de septiembre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina, Cam Newton (1), sale del terreno de juego tras una derrota 20-14 ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en un juego de la NFL en Charlotte, Carolina del Norte. (AP Foto/Mike McCarn, Archivo)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Cam Newton era could be coming to a close for the Carolina Panthers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "The expectation is that the Panthers will attempt to trade Newton this offseason provided they can get a large deal to make it worth their while. In what could be the most active quarterback market in years, Newton—if healthy—could be the centerpiece."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

