Bleacher Report College Football Awards for the 2019 Season

The most highly anticipated games often don't live up to the hype—see: SEC Championship Game—but No. 2 LSU winning 46-41 at No. 3 Alabama was fascinating theater.

With Tua Tagovailoa less than three weeks removed from ankle surgery, it took a while for Alabama's offense to get rolling. Excluding the punt that Jaylen Waddle returned for a touchdown, the Crimson Tide only scored on one of their first eight possessions. Coupled with a pair of back-breaking turnovers, they trailed the Tigers 33-13 at halftime.

We spent that intermission looking at Alabama's lamentable strength of schedule and concluding there was no way it could recover and make the playoff after getting embarrassed at home.

But then the Crimson Tide woke up and the final 23 minutes turned into two heavyweights exchanging haymakers. After a three-and-out to start the second half, Alabama put together four consecutive touchdown drives of at least 75 yards, including the 85-yard bomb from Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith that kept hope alive in Tuscaloosa.

Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were simply too good, though. The former threw for three first-half touchdowns. The latter scored four times, including salting the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns.

Four times Alabama cut LSU's lead to a one-possession margin, and the Tigers immediately responded each time with three touchdowns and a field goal. With the exception of a three-and-out late in the second quarter, the only time Alabama possessed the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead was in the first seven minutes of the game.

Yet, it perpetually felt like the Tide was just one small break away from winning the game. LSU just never allowed it to happen—a prime example of the "game control" that CFP selection committee chairman Rob Mullens kept referencing throughout the season.

