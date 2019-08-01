The Most Dominant College Football Position Units Heading into 2019 Season

1 of 11

Auburn's Defensive Line

Despite losing a four-year starter in Dontavius Russell, Auburn might have the best first line of defense in the SEC. The trio of Derrick Brown, Nick Coe and Marlon Davidson will be a disruptive force. We'll see if they can hold their own against arguably the toughest schedule in the country, though.

Iowa State's Linebackers

The Cyclones had the best front seven in the Big 12 last season, and it wasn't all that close. If all the starting linebackers were back for another year, it would've been tempting to rank this unit top-five overall. But replacing fifth-year senior Willie Harvey won't be easy. Iowa State should still have the best defense in the conference.

Miami's Linebackers

Depth is a big question mark in this unit, but the starters figure to be special. Shaq Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud have combined for nearly 600 total tackles in the past three seasons, and striker Romeo Finley is a senior who played well last year when finally given a bigger role. Miami has held the opposition to 21 or fewer points per game in three straight seasons and will make it a fourth if this group stays healthy.

Michigan's Offensive Line

The offensive line has been perhaps Michigan's biggest weakness over the past several years, but those growing pains are finally going to be worth it now that the Wolverines are loaded with upperclassmen who have a lot of experience. If they can keep Shea Patterson clean and open up holes for young running backs Christian Turner and Zach Charbonnet, Michigan should win the Big Ten.

Syracuse's Defensive Line

In Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman, the Orange have not one but two returning linemen who recorded 10 sacks in 2018. Syracuse's rush defense was also significantly better than it had been from 2015-17, albeit still worse than most Power Five teams in both yards per carry and yards per game. Look for this front four to take another step forward as Syracuse tries to give Clemson a run for its money in the ACC.

USC's Wide Receivers

With Graham Harrell taking over as USC's offensive coordinator, you better believe the Trojans will be dialing up more passing plays in 2019. Already, their top three receivers from last season—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns—each had at least 674 receiving yards last season. Add in Devon Williams and/or top 2019 recruit Kyle Ford for four-wide and five-wide sets, and USC has the potential to put up remarkable numbers through the air.