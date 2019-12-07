Pedro Says He Has Offers to Leave Chelsea When His Contract Expires

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Pedro has said he has offers to leave Stamford Bridge and could depart the club for free in the summer when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old told Radio Club Tenerife (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) that he is having a tough time at the club after falling out of favour and is unsure where he will be playing his football next season:

"Yes there are offers, there are always clubs that are interested and that is a joy. [Whether in Spain or elsewhere] that is good news. Nobody knows what can happen. I still have years to play, but you're thinking about what things are going on.

" ... [It's been a] hard and difficult time [but] I am calm because in the club they have always treated me in the best way; also the same with the fans and team-mates. You have to keep working to take advantage when you have opportunities."

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 and has won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League during his time with the west Londoners.

He signed a one-year contract extension in August 2018 that runs until 2020, and then-manager Maurizio Sarri explained his importance to the team:

Sarri was replaced by Frank Lampard in July, and the new boss has put his faith in the club's youth, handing players such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori significant game time:

Meanwhile, Pedro has struggled for minutes in 2019-20. He has made just four Premier League appearances and has only featured twice as a substitute in the UEFA Champions League.

The arrival of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund and the emergence of 19-year-old Christian Hudson-Odoi means there is increased competition for places in attack, and that has led to speculation Pedro could depart.

Serie A champions Juventus have met with the Blues to discuss moves for Pedro and Willian, according to Tuttosport and Calciomercato (h/t Kieran Jackson for MailOnline).

Chelsea could also strengthen in the January transfer window now their transfer ban has been reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport:

The Blues have £150 million to spend and are keen on Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, according to Kieran Gill for MailOnline.

Pedro's successful spell at Chelsea does look to be coming to an end. He was left out of the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton, and his latest comments suggest he is ready for a new challenge.