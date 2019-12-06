Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Willing to Listen to Offers Ahead of Deadline

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to trade offers for big man Kevin Love, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I'm told that Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that December 15 date and then the February trade deadline," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's NBA Countdown on Friday.

He added: "He's going to be a player very much in demand, and I think there's going to be a lot of conversations between Cleveland and teams all over the league about Love."

Dec. 15 marks the first day when players who signed free-agent contracts in the offseason can be traded. The trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 6.

Love, 31, is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the rebuilding Cavaliers, who are 5-15 and third-last in the Eastern Conference. In 2018, he signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Cavs through 2022-23.

He spoke about the persistent trade rumors to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Nov. 16:

"I know there's talk about me possibly being the missing piece somewhere. There's been constant chatter since I signed that I could be traded. It's one of those things where I'm going to keep doing right by the team, by Cleveland and by the organization. If my number is called, so be it, but I'm going to stay true to my commitment and let the chips fall where they may."

The topic also came up in a conversation with Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press on Nov. 26.

"This is a league where teams want to rebuild, teams want to go young, but certain teams are looking for a piece, a guy who's played in the Finals, a guy who has playoff experience," Love said. "I don't know what's going to happen, but I think it definitely lessens the burden and the anxiety."

Wojnarowski noted that "there are a lot of teams, especially, in the West, who would like more size to get in that championship chase." He referenced the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers as teams who have expressed interest in the past.

A Love trade seems probable with the young Cavs well out of the playoff picture. He is ready to be a piece on a contending team now, and signs indicate he'll be dealt before the February trade deadline.