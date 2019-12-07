College Football Playoff Selection Show 2019: Date, Start Time and Live Stream

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

As soon as conference championship games are over, the 2019 College Football Playoff selection show will step into the spotlight.

Sunday afternoon, the CFP selection committee will unveil its final ranking of the campaign, and the Top Four teams will be headed to the season-ending tournament with the national title at stake.

Heading into Saturday's action, top-ranked Ohio State and No. 2 LSU may have already sealed a place in the committee's mind. They're both 12-0, as is third-ranked Clemson. The reigning FBS champions might also be considered a Top Four team, win or lose.

But all three programs will be looking to remove any doubt with a final victory before the definitive poll is released. Now that Utah is no longer in the discussion after its loss to Oregon, the final CFP contenders are Georgia, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Matchups for the four remaining New Year's Six bowl games will also be announced during the show.

2019 CFP Selection Show

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

What to Know Before Selection Day

Heading into the weekend, the most likely scenario is Ohio State, LSU and Clemson will each secure a CFP berth.

The Buckeyes are heavy favorites over Wisconsin anyway, but they've earned four Top 25 victories and won 11 of their 12 games by at least 24 points. Similarly, LSU has a trio of Top 25 triumphs with nine victories of 21-plus points.

Even if Ohio State or LSU fall, that season-long dominance may lead the committee to consider both of them "unequivocally" one of the nation's best four teams.

Clemson, despite its unimpressive schedule, has a legitimate case for that status with 10 winning margins of 31-plus points. Though a loss to Virginia would hurt, the justification for that belief—whether the committee agrees or not—is at least reasonable.

Since the Tigers are 28.5-point favorites (per Caesars) over Virginia, a loss isn't likely to happen anyway.

All things considered, then, the College Football Playoff probably only has one berth remaining. Although the Big 12 winner will be decided in the early afternoon, the biggest game of the weekend is later with the SEC Championship Game.

Because if LSU wins, either Oklahoma or Baylor should be in. But if LSU falls to Georgia, the field is seemingly set.

Ohio State would have an undisputed hold on No. 1 should it defeat Wisconsin. Clemson would be No. 2 with a win, followed by Georgia (because of its head-to-head and SEC title) and LSU.

Granted, it's easy to focus on the CFP and overlook the New Year's Six bowls. Those matchups will be revealed at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Rose Bowl will likely select either Wisconsin or Penn State as its Big Ten representative to face Pac-12 champion Oregon.

Oklahoma and Baylor are fighting for a Playoff spot, so the Big 12's bowl picture isn't clear. Should the Sooners or Bears reach the CFP, the losing team Saturday will go to the Sugar Bowl opposite an SEC squad. If the league champion doesn't make the Playoff, it will definitely be bound for New Orleans.

If Georgia loses to LSU, the Dawgs would be the opponent. Otherwise, Florida appears next in line. As of now, the Gators are probably bound for the Orange Bowl against Virginia.

The Cotton Bowl will feature the highest-ranked Group of Five team—likely Memphis or Cincinnati but possibly Boise State—against an at-large team. That could be any of Utah, Wisconsin, Penn State and Auburn, depending on the Rose Bowl.

