Warriors' Steve Kerr Talks Passing on Knicks Job in Aftermath of Fizdale Firing

Steve Kerr knows he made the right choice.

Everyone does at this point.

That didn't stop reporters from asking the Golden State Warriors coach about the possibility he could have had the same position with the New York Knicks before accepting his current job prior to the 2014-15 season.

"That would have been me three years ago," he said when talking about the Knicks announcement they fired head coach David Fizdale on Friday:

It is a subtle reference to the fact that few teams in the league shuffle through coaches like New York.

Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports highlighted the lengthy list of coaches the Knicks have employed since Pat Riley's tenure ended in 1995:

Fortunately for Kerr, he has enjoyed the stability of the Warriors in recent years. With the help of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant, among others, Kerr led Golden State to the last five NBA Finals and won three championships during that span.

It is a run of success unparalleled in recent NBA history, and Kerr is widely considered one of the best coaches in the league because of it even with his team struggling with injuries this season.

The Knicks, on the other hand, are back in need of another head coach and languishing near the bottom of the standings.