James Franklin, Penn State Agree to 6-Year Contract Extension Amid FSU Rumors

Penn State University announced Friday that it came to terms on a new, six-year contract with head football coach James Franklin.

Franklin, who will be under contract through 2025, said the following about committing long-term to the Nittany Lions program:

"It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching. It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.



"It's gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff."

Franklin had previously been linked to the open head coaching position at Florida State. He addressed those rumors in a response to Candace Martino of WJACTV: "Like I told you, I love Penn State, I love our players. I don't see that changing anytime soon."

Franklin is in the midst of his sixth season at Penn State, and after leading the Nittany Lions to a 10-2 record, they have a strong chance to play in a New Year's Six Bowl.

