College Football Awards 2019: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

The 2019 college football season has been filled with a memorable playoff chase, teams and performances. The College Football Awards Show will give fans an opportunity to focus on some of the best individual seasons we were treated to this year.

From the Lou Groza Award that honors the nation's best kicker to the Outland Trophy given to the nation's best interior lineman, there's something for everyone at the show.

The Heisman Trophy seems to be all but decided. Joe Burrow's season with LSU has given him a commanding lead for the honor in New York City, but there are some intriguing races worth keeping an eye on as the college football world descends upon Atlanta, Georgia for the festivities.

College Football Awards Show Info

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tight Race for Doak Walker Award

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Here are the finalists for the Doak Walker Award and their nearly identical stat lines.

J.K. Dobbins: 283 carries, 1,829 yards, 6.5 ypc , 20 rushing touchdowns, 200 receiving yards

, 20 rushing touchdowns, 200 receiving yards Jonathan Taylor: 299 carries, 1,909 yards, 6.4 ypc , 21 rushing touchdowns, 209 receiving yards

, 21 rushing touchdowns, 209 receiving yards Chuba Hubbard: 309 carries, 1,936 yards, 6.3 ypc , 21 rushing touchdowns, 183 receiving yards

For the first time since Montee Ball in 2012, the winner won't be a 2,000-yard rusher. Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing and didn't eclipse the mark, but he should still be the front-runner to claim the award.

The trophy has only had a back-to-back winner twice: Darren McFadden in 2006 and 2007, and Ricky Williams in 1997 and 1998. Both times the winner improved on their award-winning season to post even better numbers.

That hasn't been the case for last year's winner, Jonathan Taylor, so the idea he would get the nod a second time after a slight decline seems unlikely.

That leaves Hubbard vs. J.K. Dobbins and the advantage likely goes to the former. The Cowboys running back was the focal point of the offense throughout the season. While Dobbins had a Heisman finalist quarterback in Justin Fields to shoulder the load, Hubbard was oftentimes a one-man show.

Add in the fact the 20-year-old put up his numbers without the benefit of an extra conference championship game, and his stats are just slightly more impressive.

Burrow Set up to Join Elite Club

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The list of players who have scored a clean sweep of college football's player-of-the-year awards is an elite one.

Only four men have scored a Heisman, Maxwell and Walter Camp Trophy in the same season in the last decades. Names such as Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel and Robert Griffin III have all fallen short in earning the sweep.

However, Joe Burrow has a great chance to become the fifth player, and it starts with taking home the Maxwell on Thursday.

The other finalists for the award are Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Young is most likely the biggest threat to ruin Burrow's run. Burrow and Hurts play the same position and the numbers aren't particularly close. The Sooners quarterback threw for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while the Tigers signal-caller racked up 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

And while Hurts' rushing figures close the gap a bit, LSU's No. 1 ranking likely gives Burrow the edge.

Young has the best case to win the award as a defensive player since Manti Te'o took home the trophy in 2012. The Buckeyes star led the nation in sacks, was fourth in tackles for a loss and second in fumbles forced. In short, he was more disruptive than entire defensive lines in some cases.

The biggest detriment to his case for the Maxwell will likely be how he finished the season, though. Michigan and Wisconsin were able to scheme him out of the came as he didn't register a sack in either of the last two games and served a two-game suspension.

That actually makes his numbers even more impressive, and his impact was felt in those two games even if it didn't show in the box score. However, these are individual awards and stats tend to reign supreme.

Burrow should take the award and set himself up for the sweep in New York.

Pair of 1st-Round Talents Competing for Thorpe Award

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The race for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive back, is an intriguing one.

Two of the three finalists figure to be first-round selections. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is slated by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller to be the fifth pick in his latest mock draft. His stat line appears meager with just three interceptions and seven pass breakups, but his impact was much larger than the box score indicates.

Bill Landis of The Athletic provided a great example from the Big Ten Championship Game:

Also up for the award is LSU safety Grant Delpit. The safety is another player whose stat line belies the major impact he had on the Tigers defense. His 56 tackles and three interceptions are only part of what made him an integral part of an LSU defense that has been dominant against the pass.

Miller's prediction that he'll be the 21st pick in the draft is a reflection of the skills he showed last year when he actually performed much better. He put up more tackles (74), more interceptions (five) and tackles for a loss (9.5) in the previous season.

Okudah has been the most deserving candidate throughout the season as the Ohio State secondary has relied on his ability to shut down the opposing team's top receiver all season.

His work combined with Delpit's declining numbers should clear the way for the Buckeye to add the honor to his resume.