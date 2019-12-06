Giants GM Farhan Zaidi: Team Is Communicating with Madison Bumgarner on Future

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants remain "in communication" with Madison Bumgarner as the southpaw explores his market in free agency.

"(Bumgarner) is a free agent and we're in communication there," Giants president Farhan Zaidi said, per The Athletic's Daniel Brown. "And he's going to vet all of his options. Being a free agent is something guys aspire to. It's nice to be at a point in your career where you're getting courted and can look around at your options."

