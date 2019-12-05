James Harden, Rockets Beat Pascal Siakam, Raptors; Westbrook Triple-Doubles

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets snapped out of their recent funk with a 119-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Thursday's showdown between two playoff contenders at Scotiabank Arena.

Houston is still an impressive 14-7 on the season but was just 2-4 in its previous six games until James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. all played well in a balanced offensive effort.



As for the Raptors, they have played well in their title-defense campaign even without Kawhi Leonard and are 15-6 despite losing their last two.

What's Next?

The Rockets host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, while the Raptors are at the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

