James Harden, Rockets Beat Pascal Siakam, Raptors; Westbrook Triple-Doubles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 05: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball as Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the first half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on December 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets snapped out of their recent funk with a 119-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Thursday's showdown between two playoff contenders at Scotiabank Arena.

Houston is still an impressive 14-7 on the season but was just 2-4 in its previous six games until James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. all played well in a balanced offensive effort.

As for the Raptors, they have played well in their title-defense campaign even without Kawhi Leonard and are 15-6 despite losing their last two.

         

What's Next?

The Rockets host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, while the Raptors are at the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Knicks Get Destroyed by Nuggets 129-92

    Could David Fizdale's job be on the line after tonight's loss?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Get Destroyed by Nuggets 129-92

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver Says It's Not His Role to Help Fix Knicks, Talks NBA Media Markets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Says It's Not His Role to Help Fix Knicks, Talks NBA Media Markets

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    House Returns, Hoping to Help Rockets Get Out of a Pickle

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    House Returns, Hoping to Help Rockets Get Out of a Pickle

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Report: Blazers Guarantee Melo's Contract

    Blazers to amend Carmelo Anthony's deal so it becomes fully guaranteed for remainder of season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Blazers Guarantee Melo's Contract

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report