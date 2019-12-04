Bengals' John Ross: Chest Injury Was a Couple Inches from Being Life Threatening

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross told reporters Wednesday that his chest injury suffered Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers was inches away from puncturing an artery.

"I asked him, 'Could it be life-threatening?' And he said, 'Definitely,'" Ross said of his conversation with his doctor. "He said it was a couple inches off or something like that from hitting the artery. I didn't want to know anymore after that. I said, 'As long as you fix me, I'm fine.'"

Ross was placed on injured reserve and missed the last eight games after suffering the clavicle injury. He had been on pace for a career-best season before going down, catching 16 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

