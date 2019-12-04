Maurkice Pouncey on Suspension for Steelers-Browns Brawl: 'Fight Was Worth It'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey doesn't have any regrets about his role in the brawl with the Cleveland Browns that resulted in him receiving a two-game suspension.

Per Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com, Pouncey addressed the discipline handed down by the NFL for his actions.

"Everyone had to pay their fines, everyone had to do their due diligence," Pouncey said. "But the money was worth it, trust me. ... The NFL had to make a statement and rightfully so. At the end of the day, the fight didn't look good, but the fight was worth it."

Late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and used it to hit the Steelers quarterback in the head.

Pouncey stepped in to defend his teammate and punched and kicked Garrett multiple times.

The incident resulted in 33 players from both teams being fined and/or suspended by the NFL. Garrett was suspended without pay for the remainder of this season, and he will have to apply for reinstatement to play in 2020.

Pouncey was initially given a three-game ban, but it was reduced to two on appeal. He was also fined $35,096.

Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals will be Pouncey's first game back for the Steelers since his suspension. The 30-year-old started each of the first 10 games this season.