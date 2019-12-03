Knicks Rumors: David Fizdale Firing Expected Soon by Anonymous NYK Member

Adam Wells
December 3, 2019

David Fizdale's tenure as head coach of the New York Knicks could be nearing a conclusion.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Tuesday one anonymous member of the Knicks organization is expecting management will fire Fizdale soon. 

Fizdale has seemingly been on the hot seat since this season started. The Knicks' 4-17 start has done nothing to dispel those rumors, highlighted by a 108-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 10. 

After that game, Knicks president Steve Mills held an unscheduled press conference to discuss the state of the franchise:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, Mills began laying the "internal groundwork" for an eventual Fizdale firing by selling team owner James Dolan on the idea their roster was built to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. 

Wojnarowski later reported (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman) Fizdale's firing is "inevitable."

Fizdale is in his second year with the Knicks. The 45-year-old went 17-65 in 2018-19, tied for the worst single season record in franchise history. 

Only the Golden State Warriors (4-18) have a worse record than the Knicks this season. They have finished under .500 and haven't made the playoffs since 2012-13. 

