Jeremie Boga Has No Chelsea Regrets, Opens Door to Blues Return

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Sassuolo starlet Jeremie Boga has opened the door to a return to former club Chelsea, saying he has no regrets about how things played out for him at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivorian told Foot Mercato (h/t Get French Football News) in an interview published on Sunday that a return to west London could be on the cards if he keeps up his strong form in Italy while discussing his departure:

"It is true that it is a shame. Aside from that, I have no regrets. Each thing comes in its own time. It was certainly not the time for me to play for Chelsea. I always keep that in the corner of my head. If I continue to do what I am doing, work hard, maybe I will be back one day."

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Boga, now 22, moved to Chelsea in 2009 and was regarded among the academy's top prospects when he first made a loan move in 2015, to French club Rennes. He was one of many Chelsea talents who got lost in the loan system and eventually signed for Sassuolo in 2018 after stints with Granada and Birmingham City. Per Football Italia, the deal contained a buy-back clause.

Said clause could prove a masterstroke, as the talented winger is starting to live up to the hype he carried as an academy prospect. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted his impressive performances:

He has already scored four goals for Sassuolo in Serie A this season, with the latest coming in the 2-2 draw away to eight-time defending champions Juventus:

Boga was arguably the best man on the pitch in that match, showing he can stand his ground against the very best. He also flashed his versatility, impressing as a winger and in a central role.

Chelsea blogger Simon Phillips commented on the buy-back clause and the possibility of a return to Stamford Bridge for Boga:

Under manager Frank Lampard, the Blues have committed to a youth movement. Former academy starlets Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori have been among the standouts this season, and their development is key to the Blues' long-term success.

Boga would fit the team's philosophy and could be available to the Blues for a bargain fee, though they may have to wait until the summer to sign him, with their transfer ban currently extending through the January transfer window pending appeal.