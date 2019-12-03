Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Will Coach in NFL in 2020 Amid Rumors

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he expects head coach Jason Garrett "will be coaching in the NFL next year," but he didn't say whether it's going to happen in Dallas.

Jones explained during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan he's decided to retain Garrett for the rest of the 2019 season because he's "the guy for the job."

"First of all, he's a good coach ... one of the smartest coaches," he said. "I'm glad to have him."

Jones added he's looked at a list of rumored candidates to become the Cowboys' next head coach in 2020 but concluded they "can't guarantee me or my fans a Super Bowl."

The 77-year-old billionaire didn't rule out Garrett for next season, and according to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said there's "no specific bar" to determine whether the coach will get a contract extension.

Dallas has lost three of its past four games, including back-to-back losses to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The team's lackluster performance against the Bills during a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving led to a renewed round of speculation about Garrett's future.

The Cowboys remain in sole possession of the NFC East lead at 6-6 thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, however, and Jones has remained steadfast in his stance that the team's head coach will remain in place until season's end.

"You just have to get back to work," Garrett told reporters. "That's the nature of the National Football League. It's hard every week. You are going to deal with adversities over the course of the year. You're going to have to deal with the successes over the course of the year. You have to learn from them and move on and get ready for the next challenge."

The Cowboys are right back in the national spotlight Thursday night when they travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears.

Dallas' season could come down to a Week 16 road clash with the Eagles, though. That game is sandwiched between meetings with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys have enough talent to make some noise in the playoffs if they can earn a berth, and a deep postseason run might be enough to save Garrett's job.