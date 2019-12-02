Giants Rumors: Kevin Pillar Non-Tendered; Becomes Free Agent

John Amis/Associated Press

Teams looking for veteran outfielders on the free-agency market this offseason will reportedly have another option.

On Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the San Francisco Giants non-tendered Kevin Pillar, making him a free agent. Pavlovic noted the National League West team is looking toward a youth movement in the outfield, meaning the 30-year-old no longer fits the bill.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle noted Pillar was projected to make approximately $10 million in 2020, which would have been his last year of arbitration before he became a free agent prior to this move.

Pillar wasn't a Giant for long.

The team traded for him in April after he spent the first six full seasons of his career on the Toronto Blue Jays, and he appeared in 156 games for the team. He slashed .264/.293/.442 with 21 home runs and 87 RBI in those games, setting career-high totals in the last two categories.

The power boost helped account for his declining defense in the spacious outfield at Oracle Park.

It wasn't that long ago he was considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the league, as evidenced by the 58 defensive runs saved he was responsible for from 2015 through 2017, per FanGraphs. However, he posted a minus-two DRS number in 2018 and minus-five in 2019.

The power numbers will surely appeal to teams looking to add another bat to their lineup, but San Francisco's reported desire to get younger and Pillar's declining fielding numbers means his days with the Giants are over.