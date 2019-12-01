Tom Herman, Texas Reportedly Fire DC Todd Orlando After 7-5 Season

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are on the short list of the most disappointing teams in college football this season at 7-5, and head coach Tom Herman reportedly didn't wait long to make a significant change.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas and Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

