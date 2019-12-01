Tom Herman, Texas Reportedly Fire DC Todd Orlando After 7-5 Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando reacts on the sideline in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are on the short list of the most disappointing teams in college football this season at 7-5, and head coach Tom Herman reportedly didn't wait long to make a significant change.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas and Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando on Sunday.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Boston College Fires Coach Steve Addazio

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Boston College Fires Coach Steve Addazio

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Former Longhorn Charlie Strong fired from USF

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Former Longhorn Charlie Strong fired from USF

    Griffin McVeigh
    via Longhorns Wire

    Repor: USF to Fire Charlie Strong

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Repor: USF to Fire Charlie Strong

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bohls: Opening a path for Oklahoma, Baylor

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Bohls: Opening a path for Oklahoma, Baylor

    Hookem.com
    via Hookem.com