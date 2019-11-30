La Liga Results 2019 Week 15: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal handed Zinedine Zidane's side victory and saw them move above Barcelona. The champions play Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad cruised past Eibar to leapfrog Atletico into fourth place. Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard was the star of the show with a goal and an assist at Anoeta.

Real Betis secured their first away win of the season at Real Mallorca, while goals from Rodrigo Moreno and Ferran Torres handed Valencia a 2-1 home win over Villarreal.

Saturday Recap

Real Madrid were without injured summer signing Eden Hazard for Saturday's game because of an ankle injury but recalled Gareth Bale to the starting XI. Isco was also handed another start after a bright showing against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League:

Los Blancos had put in an impressive showing against the French champions earlier in the week but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the opening 45 minutes against Alaves.

Their best chance of the first half fell to Bale after just 10 minutes. The Wales international raced into the penalty area and glanced Isco's deflected cross onto the post.

Real Madrid took the lead early in the second half. Captain Ramos nodded Toni Kroos' free-kick into the bottom corner with 52 minutes on the clock:

However, the defender quickly went from hero to villain, recklessly conceding a penalty for a foul on Joselu six minutes later, which Lucas Perez converted.

Robbie Dunne at AS felt the referee made the right decision:

Yet Alaves were not level for long as Real Madrid hit back quickly. Luka Modric's cross was headed onto the post by Isco, and Carvajal was on hand to bundle the ball home from close range.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser and came close right at the death. Marcelo blocked a goal-bound shot in the 89th minute, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola denied Manu Garcia in stoppage time.

Real Sociedad maintained their strong start by picking up their eighth La Liga win of 2019-20, defeating Eibar.

Robin Le Normand came on as an early substitute for the injured Aritz Elustondo and headed the opener from an Odegaard free-kick after 25 minutes.

Eibar responded well and equalised through Pape Diop, but the hosts hit back after the break when Mikel Oyarzabal volleyed them ahead.

Odegaard came close to adding a third but fired narrowly over the bar:

Willian Jose extended Sociedad's lead before the hour with his seventh La Liga goal of the season, while Odegaard sealed the win on 80 minutes to cap a fine individual performance:

Real Betis moved six points clear of the drop zone with a victory at Mallorca on Saturday. Rubi's team took an an early lead through Joaquin's seventh-minute penalty.

The 38-year-old sent goalkeeper Manolo Reina the wrong way from the spot after Nabil Fekir had been brought down in the penalty area.

Fekir doubled the visitors' lead on 33 minutes with a fine goal. He cut inside from the right and unleashed a shot from range that flew into the bottom corner:

Lago Junior pulled one back from the penalty spot early in the second half after Andres Guardado had been penalised for a foul. However, Real Mallorca could not find an equaliser and ended the game with 10 men when Lumor Agbenyenu was sent off in stoppage time.