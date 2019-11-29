Video: Hawks' Trae Young Ties Career High with 49 Points in OT Loss vs. Pacers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on November 29, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young matched his career high with 49 points in a 105-104 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. 

Young went 16-of-28 from the floor, tying a career-high with eight three-pointers on 15 attempts, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He forced overtime with a game-tying bucket with 11 seconds remaining in regulation.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The 21-year-old also scored 49 as a rookie last season, a total he reached during a 168-161 quadruple overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 1.

Unfortunately for Young, he didn't have much help on this night. He made had more points and field goals than the other four members of Atlanta's starting lineup combined (19 points on 8-of-29 shooting). As a result, the Hawks dropped their ninth consecutive game to fall to 4-15 on the season.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the second-year Hawks star already owns the franchise record for most games with eight-plus treys...and he only has 99 appearances to his name:

He previously drained eight triples against the Houston Rockets last season on Feb. 25 and again in a 125-121 victory against the Denver Nuggets this season on Nov. 12.

Young is now averaging 27.9 points per game this season.

Related

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    LaMelo isn't the only guard vying for the top spot

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Friday News Roundup 🗞️

    🔥Can anyone stop the Lakers? 🤔Giannis underappreciated? 💯Clippers playing at full power

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Friday News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Decade Awards 🏅

    B/R hands out top honors for the teams, players and coaches that defined the 2010s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Decade Awards 🏅

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    David Griffin: 'Pelicans Have Every Intention' to Keep Brandon Ingram Long-Term

    NBA logo
    NBA

    David Griffin: 'Pelicans Have Every Intention' to Keep Brandon Ingram Long-Term

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report