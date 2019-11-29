Video: Hawks' Trae Young Ties Career High with 49 Points in OT Loss vs. Pacers

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young matched his career high with 49 points in a 105-104 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Young went 16-of-28 from the floor, tying a career-high with eight three-pointers on 15 attempts, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He forced overtime with a game-tying bucket with 11 seconds remaining in regulation.

The 21-year-old also scored 49 as a rookie last season, a total he reached during a 168-161 quadruple overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 1.

Unfortunately for Young, he didn't have much help on this night. He made had more points and field goals than the other four members of Atlanta's starting lineup combined (19 points on 8-of-29 shooting). As a result, the Hawks dropped their ninth consecutive game to fall to 4-15 on the season.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the second-year Hawks star already owns the franchise record for most games with eight-plus treys...and he only has 99 appearances to his name:

He previously drained eight triples against the Houston Rockets last season on Feb. 25 and again in a 125-121 victory against the Denver Nuggets this season on Nov. 12.

Young is now averaging 27.9 points per game this season.