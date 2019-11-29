Trevor Bauer's 2016 McLaren 650S Totaled in Bizarre Car Dealership Accident

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's 2016 McLaren 650S was totaled Tuesday after a tire came loose from an 18-wheeler on Houston's North Freeway and broke through the window of a dealership, where the right-hander's car happened to be stationed.

Cory McCord of KHOU 11 News (h/t Chris Bengel of CBSSports.com) relayed the details of the accident, which did not result in any injuries. After the tire came loose, "it rolled across six lanes of traffic, struck a wall and then went through the glass window before landing on top of Bauer's ride."

The pitcher provided a picture of his car and the shattered window:

Per McCord, Bauer's $300,000 McLaren is insured.

Bauer, who was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the Reds in July, went 11-13 with a 4.48 ERA last season. He struck out 253 batters in 213.0 innings.