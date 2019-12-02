WWE NXT Strengthens Lead over AEW Dynamite in Wednesday Night Ratings

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

After winning the ratings battle for the first time two weeks ago, last week's episode of WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite again in viewership.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, last week's NXT finished with 810,000 viewers, which was down from 916,000 the previous week. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite went from an average of 893,000 viewers two weeks ago to 663,000 last week.

The viewership numbers are usually released the day after the shows, but since last Thursday was Thanksgiving, the figures didn't come out until Monday.

NXT opened with a celebration after dominating at Survivor Series by winning four of the seven inter-brand matches. That celebration was interrupted by Undisputed Era, which led to Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

Fish exited the match early with an injury and was replaced by Roderick Strong. Even with an unprepared Strong in the match, Undisputed Era beat Lee and Dijakovic to retain the titles.

Other major happenings included Lio Rush beating Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Championship, Rhea Ripley laying down an NXT Women's Championship challenge to Shayna Baszler and Finn Balor beating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event courtesy of interference from NXT champion Adam Cole.

Balor also hit Cole with a Pele Kick after the match, which means a Triple Threat feud over the title could be in the cards.

On AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho beat Scorpio Sky in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship. After Jericho's victory, Jon Moxley emerged in the crowd and stared Jericho down, which suggests he may be Le Champion's next opponent.

Also, Kenny Omega beat PAC in a singles match, MJF beat "Hangman" Adam Page to win the AEW diamond ring and The Butcher and The Blade debuted in AEW alongside Allie by jumping Cody.

Next week's NXT will feature Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain after they did battle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in a Triple Threat that also included Pete Dunne, while next week's AEW Dynamite will include The Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz in a six-man tag team match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).