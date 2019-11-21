Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Help WWE NXT Beat AEW for 1st Time in Ratings

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT waged on Wednesday night, and NXT came out on top for the first time in the eight-week battle.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 893,000 viewers during its two-hour show Wednesday, while NXT garnered 916,000 viewers.

After AEW scored a narrow ratings win over NXT two weeks ago by a viewership margin of 822,000 to 813,000, it bounced back last week to score a more decisive win with 957,000 viewers to NXT's 750,000.

Last week's AEW Dynamite was a big show since it featured fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view, while this week's NXT was significant since it was the go-home episode prior to Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Sunday's Survivor Series.

Survivor Series has led to a great deal of crossover between all three of WWE's brands, and that continued Wednesday after NXT founder Triple H sent an open invitation to all Raw and SmackDown Superstars to appear on the show.

Many took him up on the offer, including Team Raw men's elimination match captain Seth Rollins, who brawled with Tommaso Ciampa to close the show.

Also, Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch opened the show with a promo, only to be interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Lynch and Ripley then had a first-time-ever match, although it was interrupted by Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Additionally, Ricochet faced Matt Riddle in a singles match, Raw Tag Team champions The Viking Raiders beat The Forgotten Sons in a tag match, and the Undisputed Era tandem of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish took down The Revival.

In the main event, Adam Cole defeated Dominik Dijakovic in a ladder match to earn the WarGames advantage for Undisputed Era over Team Ciampa.

On AEW Dynamite, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks competed in his first singles match in years against Fenix of The Lucha Brothers, Hikaru Shida beat Britt Baker, and Private Party handed Santana and Ortiz their first defeat.

The main event saw Jon Moxley beat Darby Allin in a hard-hitting affair that ended when Moxley hit Allin with a DDT off the second rope.

Next week, AEW will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match that pits Chris Jericho against Scorpio Sky after the match was made Wednesday. NXT will feature the fallout that comes from both TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).