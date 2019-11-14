AEW Registers 957k Viewers to Earn Top Ratings over NXT for 7th Straight Week

Noam Galai/Getty Images

After narrowly beating WWE NXT in viewership last week, All Elite Wrestling Dynamite remained in front this week, marking the seventh consecutive week it won the Wednesday night ratings battle.

Last week, AEW narrowly beat NXT by an 822,000-813,000 margin in viewership, according to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online. This week, AEW registered 957,000 viewers and NXT finished with a viewership of 750,000, per Alvarez.



Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite featured fallout from Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view, which saw Chris Jericho retain the AEW World Championship over Cody as well as Jon Moxley beating Kenny Omega in a brutal unsanctioned match.

The advertised main event for Dynamite saw Jericho and Inner Circle stablemate Sammy Guevara face SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Jericho took the fall in the match, marking his first loss in AEW.

Other key segments included a Full Gear rematch that saw Pac defeat "Hangman" Adam Page, a promo segment involving Jericho and MJF that was interrupted by Cody and then the debut of Wardlow, and Darby Allin announcing himself as Moxley's next opponent after Moxley cut a promo earlier in the show.

NXT was headlined by one of the wildest television matches in recent memory, as Io Shirai and Mia Yim battled in a ladder match to determine which team would have the advantage at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Yim was busted open during the match, and she took a huge bump off the ladder and through another ladder when NXT UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray pushed her off.

While Shirai, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler and apparent new Team Baszler member Ray were celebrating the win, SmackDown women's champion Bayley surprisingly arrived to attack Baszler before taking off.

The final segment effectively built toward Nov. 23's WarGames event as well as the Triple Threat between Baszler, Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series, which runs Nov. 22-25.

In addition to the closing segment, Finn Balor and Matt Riddle tussled, which led to Riddle being pulled from the men's WarGames match and announced as Balor's opponent in a singles match at that event, which will be held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Also, Lio Rush beat Angel Garza in an exciting and high-flying opener to retain the Cruiserweight Championship and get the show off to a hot start.

Next week, the fallout from Full Gear will continue on AEW Dynamite, while NXT will stage its go-home show prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames and will feature a ladder match between NXT champion Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic to determine who has the advantage in the men's WarGames match.

