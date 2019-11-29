Frank Lampard Talks Tammy Abraham Injury, Chelsea Defending Ahead of West Ham

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ruled Tammy Abraham out of the Blues' Premier League clash with West Ham United on Saturday.

Abraham was forced off with a hip injury in the first half of Chelsea's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw with Valencia on Wednesday.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, on whether the striker will be fit to face the Hammers, he said: "No, we will know by the end of the weekend. There's lots of pain. We will see by Monday."

Abraham has 11 goals for Chelsea this season, 10 of which have come in the Premier League.

The Blues' next highest league scorer is Christian Pulisic with five, so his absence will be a blow to their attacking threat on Saturday.

Lampard gave his backing to the two players competing to replace him, though, per The Athletic's Liam Twomey:

Olivier Giroud has played just 211 minutes this season, scoring once, but last season he averaged a goal or an assist every 94 minutes.

As for Michy Batshuayi, he has only started two games for the Blues this season, but he has contributed five goals and two assists.

Lampard would not be drawn on which of the pair will be brought in, though:

He's hoping the team can become more clinical in the final third, but he is content with the Blues' performance at the other end of the pitch:

Chelsea have shipped 19 goals in 13 Premier League matches this season, a record bettered by nine teams.

In all competitions, they've kept just four clean sheets, so it's clear there's room for improvement at the back.

West Ham are without a win or a clean sheet since September 22, though, and they've shipped three goals in each of their last three games, so even without Abraham, the Blues should have a good chance of outscoring them.