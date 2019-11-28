Top Winners and Losers After Europa League 2019 Matchday 5 Results

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday that extends their winless run to seven games.

The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but a fine double from Daichi Kamada gave the visitors a surprise win.

Manchester United also tasted defeat in their clash against Astana in Kazakhstan. The Red Devils went into the match with qualification already assured and names a youthful starting XI:

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave debuts to six academy players and saw his team take an early lead through captain Jesse Lingard.

However, a Dmitri Shomko strike and a Di'Shon Bernard own goal handed the hosts their first win of the group stage, which means the Red Devils still have work to do to progress as group winners.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also through to the knockout stages after playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Braga. The visitors threw away a 3-1 lead but still did enough to qualify with a game to spare.

Here's a look at all the results and the top winners and losers from Thursday's action:

Loser: Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong missed a sitter during Manchester United's defeat against Astana that would have put his side 2-0 up and in control of the game.

The 19-year-old was teed up by Luke Shaw and only needed to tap home when unmarked from close range but somehow managed to blaze the ball high and wide, as shown by BT Sport (UK only):

Astana capitalised on his error and equalised 38 seconds later. The hosts then went on to claim the victory and earn their first Europa League points of the season.

Unsurprisingly, Chong came in for criticism for his miss:

Chong is out of contract at Manchester United and will reportedly not renew with the Red Devils, according to Calciomercato.com (h/t Metro).

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News offered his thoughts on the youngster:

Solskjaer defended Chong after the match and said strikers should not worry about missing chances, per Metro. However, there is no doubt it was a costly error that proved to be the turning point in the game.

Winner: Aubameyang's record against Frankfurt

Aubameyang may have ended up on the losing side against Frankfurt on Thursday, but he at least maintained his superb record against the Bundesliga side with another goal.

The Gabon international fired Arsenal in front just before half-time to net his 10th goal in 13 appearances against Frankfurt.

Aubameyang's goal was his 10th of the season in all competitions from 16 appearances as he reached double figures for the ninth campaign in a row. The 30-year-old's strike was the only bright spot in a disappointing night for the Gunners, and the club's predicament would be far worse if they did not have the prolific striker in their ranks.

Winner: Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez netted his 15th goal of the season for Wolves on Thursday and also popped up with two assists in a rollercoaster 3-3 draw with Braga.

The Mexico international continued his red-hot goalscoring form by firing Wolves back on level terms on 13 minutes following Andre Horta's early opener. Jimenez then teed up Matt Doherty to fire Wolves ahead with a cute pass that the defender stooped to head into the back of the net.

Wolves netted a third when Jimenez fed Adama Traore to drill a low shot across goal less than two minutes later to extend the visitors' lead.