Liverpool vs. Brighton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds top the table by eight points from Leicester City but were held to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Brighton have been in poor form on their travels. The Seagulls have managed only one away win and head into the match on the back of defeats to Manchester United and Leicester.

Date: Saturday, 30 November

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Liverpool 1-5, Draw 11-2, Brighton 15-1

Match Preview

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have to make changes to his team for Saturday's match because he will be without key midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Crystal Palace and may face more time on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Napoli:

Georginio Wijnaldum came on for Fabinho against Napoli and could retain his place against Brighton, although Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are also options to fill in at the position.

Liverpool have been dominant this season but are yet to keep a clean sheet at Anfield in all competitions, which may offer Brighton a glimmer of hope they can pull off a shock.

Manager Graham Potter will take charge of the Seagulls after being rewarded with a new six-year contract just six months after being appointed:

Potter has overseen a change in playing style at Brighton and guided them into 12th place in the table ahead of Saturday's match.

It has been a strong start to life on the south coast for Potter, but his team have also struggled this season against the top teams.

They have lost to Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in 2019-20, and it would be a big surprise if they were to inflict a first league defeat on Liverpool on Saturday.