Chelsea vs. West Ham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chelsea host struggling West Ham United in a London derby in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lie in fourth place in the table but were beaten 2-1 last time out in the league by Manchester City and held to a 2-2 draw at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

West Ham have endured a poor start to the season under Manuel Pellegrini. They are only three points off the relegation zone and have gone eight games without a win in all competitions.

Date: Saturday, 30 November

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Chelsea 27-100, Draw 5-1, West Ham United 46-5

Chelsea may have to cope without striker Tammy Abraham for Saturday's match. The England international was stretchered off against Valencia, although he said after the match he was hopeful he had only suffered bruising:

Belgium international Michy Batshuayi could be handed his first Premier League start of the season if Abraham misses out. Olivier Giroud is also an option for manager Frank Lampard in attack for the Blues.

Chelsea can look to Christian Pulisic for attacking inspiration, though. The United States international was on target against Valencia to maintain his impressive goalscoring form:

Yet it is defensively where the Blues have struggled this season. They have only managed three clean sheets in the Premier League in 2019-20 and will again be without key man Antonio Rudiger.

Lampard has offered an indication of when the Germany international might return:

West Ham have also struggled defensively and have conceded nine goals in their last three league outings against Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Newcastle United.

Goalkeeper Roberto has been guilty of some glaring errors that have seen him come in for harsh criticism:

Pellegrini is reportedly considering dropping the 33-year-old for Saturday's match and replacing him with David Martin, according to Giuseppe Muro at the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, the West Ham boss told reporters ahead of the game that he has not discussed his future with the club's hierarchy after coming under pressure due to his side's poor form.

"You must be clear, it is game by game. We never talk about the future," Pellegrini said. "It is the same question asked when we were winning. Football changes every game so we are working to beat Chelsea and improve."

West Ham's only Premier League away win this season came in August at Watford, and another defeat could see Pellegrini's tenure at the club come to an end.

Chelsea's superior quality and form this season makes them favourites for victory against a West Ham team shorn of confidence and on an awful run.