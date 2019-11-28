Luis Suarez: Barcelona Doctors Must Find 'Solution' to Ousmane Dembele Injuries

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has called on the club's medical staff to help team-mate Ousmane Dembele overcome his constant injury issues.

Dembele was in the side on Wednesday against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League but was again forced to hobble out of the contest with an injury.

While the Frenchman's talent has been evident since he arrived at the club from Dortmund in 2017, a succession of layoffs have been a major hindrance to his development. Suarez has pleaded with the doctors at the club to find a way to make his team-mate more durable.

"The doctors have to try and find a solution to his injuries," said the Uruguayan. "[They have to find out] how he keeps getting injured after he has recovered. We hope he's back with us soon."

Barcelona provided an update on the situation during the contest, which they eventually won 3-1 thanks to goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann:

The Spanish Football Podcast commented on the problem and noted how disappointed the 22-year-old was when he had to be taken out of the action:

Clement Lenglet said he feels sorry for his club and international team-mate.

"It's a shame because [Dembele] always tries to be fresh for every game," said the defender. "He was looking forward to playing against his old team, and he left the pitch crying because he has football in his heart. When you can't play, you feel it."

Dembele's France team-mate Kylian Mbappe also reacted to the forward's substitution on social media:

There was huge excitement about the talent of Dembele when he joined the club in the summer of 2017. However, more than two years on, there's a worry his time at the Camp Nou will be defined by these unrelenting injury problems.

Already this season, Dembele missed the first five games with an ankle injury, and it would appear he is set for another stretch on the sidelines.

Another issue for Dembele is that Griezmann produced a fine performance alongside Messi and Suarez in his stead:

While Dembele is still in the early stages of his career, to be getting so many injuries at such a young age will be a concern.

The forward relies so much on his explosiveness and agility to be a threat in the final third. If these muscle injuries continue to mount up, there's every chance Dembele will lose the edge that makes him a potentially special footballer.