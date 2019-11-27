Report: Timofey Mozgov's $16.7M Cap Hit Removed from Magic's Books Due to Injury

Report: Timofey Mozgov's $16.7M Cap Hit Removed from Magic's Books Due to InjuryNovember 28, 2019
The Orlando Magic cleared $16.7 million off their books after the NBA removed ex-center Timofey Mozgov's salary from the team's ledger, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
A career-ending injury/illness application was applied to Mozgov, whom the Magic used the stretch-and-waive provision on in July.
The 33-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in eight NBA seasons, with his most recent action occurring with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.
The Nets traded Mozgov in July 2018 to the Charlotte Hornets, who dealt him to the Orlando Magic one day later.
However, the Russian never played for Orlando. A knee injury kept him off the court in 2018-19, and the Magic waived him in July.
Mozgov now plays for BC Khimki of the VT United League, which is largely comprised of Russian teams.
A few sources explained what the clearing-out meant for Orlando.
Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports touched on its impact for the 2020-21 season:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Timofey Mozgov coming off the Magic books is big for this year, probably doesn't matter much for next year, but is huge in 2021. This year, Orlando stays under tax and well under hard cap. Next year, Orlando is capped out. 2021 - Magic could have between $40-$60M in cap space.
"If Timofey Mozgov returns to play, the money will be put back on Orlando's cap sheet," Smith also tweeted. "But for it to be removed, there is a belief that Mozgov won't ever play again."
Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily explained the stretch provision and how it applied to the Magic in Mozgov's case.
"Cutting him was not a big issue for the Magic," Rossman-Reich wrote. "It was the need to stay under that luxury-tax line of $132.6 million that motivated this move, potentially foregoing an interesting trade chip even in a summer without a ton of free agents."
He then pointed out the 2021 season in which the Magic are living on the edge of the reported $141 million luxury-tax level (reported by Charania).
"For the 2021 season, the Magic have $101.6 million in guaranteed salary committed (including Mozgov’s $5.6 million) according to Basketball Insiders," Rossman-Reich wrote. "With Evan Fournier likely to take his $17.2 million player option, the Magic are likely to have $118.7 million committed to next year. Their big free agents are D.J. Augustin, Wesley Iwundu (restricted) and a team option on Melvin Frazier‘s third years."
As for this season, the Magic are off to a slow 6-10 start. However, they currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in a top-heavy Eastern Conference where the best four teams are 12-4 or better.
