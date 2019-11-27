Report: Timofey Mozgov's $16.7M Cap Hit Removed from Magic's Books Due to Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic cleared $16.7 million off their books after the NBA removed ex-center Timofey Mozgov's salary from the team's ledger, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

A career-ending injury/illness application was applied to Mozgov, whom the Magic used the stretch-and-waive provision on in July.

The 33-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in eight NBA seasons, with his most recent action occurring with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.

The Nets traded Mozgov in July 2018 to the Charlotte Hornets, who dealt him to the Orlando Magic one day later.

However, the Russian never played for Orlando. A knee injury kept him off the court in 2018-19, and the Magic waived him in July.

Mozgov now plays for BC Khimki of the VT United League, which is largely comprised of Russian teams.

A few sources explained what the clearing-out meant for Orlando.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports touched on its impact for the 2020-21 season:

"If Timofey Mozgov returns to play, the money will be put back on Orlando's cap sheet," Smith also tweeted. "But for it to be removed, there is a belief that Mozgov won't ever play again."

Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily explained the stretch provision and how it applied to the Magic in Mozgov's case.

"Cutting him was not a big issue for the Magic," Rossman-Reich wrote. "It was the need to stay under that luxury-tax line of $132.6 million that motivated this move, potentially foregoing an interesting trade chip even in a summer without a ton of free agents."

He then pointed out the 2021 season in which the Magic are living on the edge of the reported $141 million luxury-tax level (reported by Charania).

"For the 2021 season, the Magic have $101.6 million in guaranteed salary committed (including Mozgov’s $5.6 million) according to Basketball Insiders," Rossman-Reich wrote. "With Evan Fournier likely to take his $17.2 million player option, the Magic are likely to have $118.7 million committed to next year. Their big free agents are D.J. Augustin, Wesley Iwundu (restricted) and a team option on Melvin Frazier‘s third years."

As for this season, the Magic are off to a slow 6-10 start. However, they currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in a top-heavy Eastern Conference where the best four teams are 12-4 or better.