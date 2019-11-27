Caglar Soyuncu's Agent 'Has No Interest' in Transfer Links amid Arsenal Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Caglar Soyuncu isn't paying attention to rumours linking him with a transfer away from Leicester City, according to his agent.

The centre-back, who is a rumoured target of Arsenal and Manchester City, is instead keen to remain with the Foxes.

His agent, Mustafa Dogru, told Turkish radio station Radyospor (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror): "Of course it's perfectly normal for him to be involved in transfer speculation after his performances with Leicester City this season. However, we have no interest in this discussion. Both club and Caglar are looking to continue with each other. He is only focusing on the remainder of the season."

Dogru's words will disappoint Arsenal after the Gunners were said to be watching the Turkey defender during the recent international break. Turkish source Star (h/t ESPN.co.uk) reported this month the north London club had sent scouts to run the rule over Soyuncu during matches with Iceland and Andorra.

Soyuncu has also been drawing interest from Manchester City, according to Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports News. City need reinforcements in defence amid a slew of injuries to key players such as centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

The Citizens have conceded in each of their last six matches in all competitions, while Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet since beating Bournemouth 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in early October.

Both teams have seen Soyuncu thrive in Premier League action this season. The 23-year-old has ably replaced Harry Maguire, who left the King Power Stadium to join Manchester United during the summer in a deal worth £80 million, a world-record fee for a defender.

Leicester are arguably stronger at the back now that Soyuncu is partnered with Jonny Evans. The latter has long been a solid veteran in England's top flight, but it's Soyuncu who has risen to genuine stardom this season.

He's proved a bargain after sealing a transfer to the Foxes worth £19 million in 2018. While he's been strong in the air and sure as a tackler, Soyuncu has particularly impressed with his technique on the ball, a quality he showcased during a recent 2-0 win over the Gunners:

Arsenal have been linked with Soyuncu since the player's days at German side Freiburg. There is no doubt he would represent a serious upgrade over incumbents Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz.

The Gunners need some elite talent at the back to shore up a defence that has surrendered 19 goals through 13 league matches. Meanwhile, City receiving midseason reinforcements at the base of the team could be the key to helping the third-place side overhaul Liverpool in the title race.

Yet Leicester are also a legitimate player for the championship in second place, and the Foxes will only remain so if Soyuncu remains a rock at the back.