Look: Kyrie Irving 'Coward' Signs Appear Outside TD Garden Ahead of Nets-Celtics

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

A shoulder injury will prevent Kyrie Irving from playing against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but that isn't stopping Boston fans from expressing their anger at the Brooklyn Nets star.

Outside of TD Garden, a picture featuring Irving with the word "coward" was taped on a poster:

This would have been Irving's first game back in Boston since leaving in the offseason. He spent the past two seasons with the Celtics, but their divorce after the 2018-19 campaign hardly seemed amicable.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported in June that Irving's "relationship with the young players on the roster was awful" and he "didn't really enjoy being coached by Brad Stevens."

Irving joined Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan in signing with Brooklyn in July. He is averaging a career-high 28.5 points per contest through 11 games this season, but Wednesday will be the seventh straight game he's missed with an impingement in his right shoulder.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have thrived with Kemba Walker taking Irving's spot at point guard. They enter this game against the Nets with a 12-4 record, tied with the Toronto Raptors for the lead in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 9-8 and seventh in the Eastern Conference.